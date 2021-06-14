At 8,129, Maharashtra records lowest Covid cases since March 2; death count 200

Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,129 fresh Covid cases, the lowest daily count since March 2, taking the state’s total to 59,17,121, while 200 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,12,696, the health department said. On March 2, as many as 7,863 infections had been reported in the state.

Over the last few days, the daily spike has been around 10,000.

According to a health department statement, 14,732 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of cumulative recoveries to 56,54,003. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 95.55 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.90 per cent, the statement said.

Mahaeashtra at present has 1,47,354 active cases of coronavirus, the statement said.

Out of the total number of fresh infections detected in the state, Mumbai reported 529 cases, the lowest since February 16, when the new case count was 461. The caseload of the country’s financial capital is now 7,17,108 and the toll stands at 15,202 with 19 new deaths reported today.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 20,133 –– lowest in the month of June, taking the overall number of tests in the city to 66,40,641.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the average growth rate of Covid cases between June 7 and 13 has dipped to 0.10 per cent, while the doubling rate is now 672 days.