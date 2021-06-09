Maharashtra reports 10,989 new Covid cases, 261 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 788

June 9, 2021 8:24:33 pm
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,989 new Covid-19 cases, 261 deaths, and 16,379 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state stands at 15.79 per cent.
The state has reported 58,63,880 cases so far, out of which 1,61,864 are active cases. The death toll has now reached 1,01,833 and 55,97,304 people have recovered till date.
While the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the recovery rate stands at 95.45 per cent.
At present, 11,35,347 people are under home quarantine and 6,494 are in institutional quarantine.
Among the new cases, 788 fresh infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also recorded 27 deaths and 511 recoveries. It now has 15,947 active cases and a recovery rate of 95 per cent.
The total of cases in the city rose to 7,12, 840, while its death toll reached 15,033.
The larger Mumbai division reported 2,403 new cases and 47 deaths, taking the region’s caseload to 15,54,814 and the death toll to 28,553.
The Nashik division reported 972 new cases, Pune division 2,752 cases, while Kolhapur division reported 3,527 cases including 1,078 in Kolhapur district itself.
Maharashtra had on Tuesday reported 10,891 fresh Covid cases, 295 deaths, and 16,577 recoveries. Out of the fresh cases, 673 infections were reported from Mumbai.
(With inputs from PTI)
