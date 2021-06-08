Maharashtra reports 10,891 fresh Covid cases, 295 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 673

Health workers in PPE kits at a Covid care centre in Vashi (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,891 fresh Covid cases, 295 deaths, and 16,577 recoveries. The positivity rate in the state stands at 15.86 per cent now.

The state has recorded 58,52,891 cases so far, out of which 1,67,927 are active now. The death toll has now reached 1,01,172 and the total number of recoveries is at 55,80,925.

The case fatality rate is at 1.73 per cent while the recovery rate is at 95.35 per cent.

Currently, 11,53,147 people are under home quarantine and 6,225 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of the fresh cases, 673 infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also recorded seven deaths in the last 24 hours. It now has 15,701 active cases and a recovery rate of 95 per cent. It also has 27 active containment zones.

Meanwhile, a day after the civic authorities relaxed certain curbs, Mumbai’s Dharavi recorded six fresh cases on Tuesday. The tally of infections in the slum-dominated area has reached 6,844 and it has 20 active cases now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday relaxed restrictions and reopened public places, grounds, shops, restaurants and gyms for limited hours.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 10,219 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 9. It had also reported 154 deaths and 21,081 recoveries. Mumbai had recorded 728 fresh cases and 28 deaths on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)