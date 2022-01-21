With decline in Covid cases in Mumbai, BMC likely to reopen gardens, parks

With the decline in Covid cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to allow the reopening of gardens and parks in the city. The state government had on Thursday announced the reopening of schools and colleges (pre-primary to Class 12) across the state.

BMC officials said they are expecting a fresh state government order in the next few days on further relaxation in curbs imposed in the city. On January 8, Maharashtra had announced several restrictions, including curbs on public movement from 11 pm to 5 am, closure of theme parks, open spaces, tourist spots and so on.

“There might be some more relaxation in the curbs like reopening of gardens, parks, tourist places with limited hours. The announcement will be made only after a decision taken by the disaster management authority. The timings of restaurants, hotels may also be relaxed,” said an official from BMC.

The civic body had faced criticism from corporators and citizens over the shutting down of open spaces. On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 5,708 Covid cases and 12 deaths.