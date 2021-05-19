Maharashtra reports 34,031 Covid cases and 594 deaths; 1,350 fresh infections in Mumbai

A man gets vaccinated at Thane (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra reported 34,031 new coronavirus cases, 594 deaths and 51,457 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate is 17.15% and case fatality ratio is 1.54%. The recovery rate stands at 91.06% now.

The state has recorded 54.67 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, out of which 4,01,695 are still active. The death toll has now reached 84,371.

There are 23,828 people in institutional quarantine and 30.59 lakh in home quarantine now.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,350 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city reported 57 deaths and 4,565 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 14,373.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 28,438 new Covid cases and 679 deaths. Mumbai had reported 953 infections and 44 deaths.

Mumbai had on Tuesday reported less than 1,000 cases for the first time since March 2. But on Wednesday, the number of fresh cases recorded has once again shot up to over 1,000.