Maharashtra reports 28,438 new Covid cases, Mumbai’s daily count drops below 1000

A man gets vaccinated in Thane (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 28,438 new Covid cases and 679 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 52,898 persons also recovered at the same time.

With this, the state has registered 54,33,506 cases and 83,777 deaths till date. It has 4,19,727 active cases.

Maharashtra reports 28,438 new #COVID19 cases, 52,898 discharges and 679 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 54,33,506

Total recoveries 49,27,480

Death toll 83,777 Active cases 4,19,727 pic.twitter.com/darIrnktbB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Out of the 28,438 cases, Mumbai reported less than 1000 cases in the span of 24 hours. The city reported 953 infections and 44 deaths.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, 48,211 recoveries, and 516 deaths. Mumbai had reported 1,240 cases, 2,587 recoveries, and 48 deaths.