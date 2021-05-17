Maharashtra records over 26,000 new Covid infections and 516 deaths; total cases over 54 lakh

Navi Mumbai beneficiaries get vaccinated at Seawoods Mall (Express photo by Narendra vaskar)

Maharashtra reported 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, 48,211 recoveries and 516 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 54,05,068. The state has recorded 48,74,582 recoveries and 82,486 deaths till date. It now has 4,45,495 active cases.

Maharashtra reports 26,616 new #COVID19 cases, 48,211 recoveries and 516 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 54,05,068

Total recoveries 48,74,582

Death toll 82,486 Active cases 4,45,495 pic.twitter.com/6YBuyCaP85 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Among the 26,616 new cases, 1,240 were from Mumbai. The city also reported 2,587 recoveries and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the city now has 6,89,936 total cases, 6,39,340 recoveries and 34,288 active cases. The death toll has reached 14,308.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 34,389 new Covid-19 cases and 974 deaths. Out of them, 1,515 new cases and 60 deaths were from Mumbai.