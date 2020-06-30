Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extended till July 31 as cases near 1.7 lakh mark

Mannequins wearing masks shop in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Mannequins wearing masks shop in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country, has extended the lockdown till July 31. According to the latest guidelines issued on Monday, shopping, outdoor exercise and movement for all other non-essential activities have to be limited to neighbourhood areas. No such curbs were announced when such activities were first permitted from June 5 as part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

Non-essential markets, market areas and shops can stay open only until 5 pm in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other hotspots. Malls and market complexes will remain shut. Since June 5, when the first phase of the Unlock began, a spike of 92,090 infections has been reported across the state, with Mumbai’s satellite cities and a few other tier-2 cities accounting for bulk of the increased case load.

“Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state till July 31, 2020,” said the notification, signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, for the revised guidelines issued on Monday. Maharashtra recorded 5,257 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,69,883.