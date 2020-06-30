scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extended till July 31 as cases near 1.7 lakh mark

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Update: With cases nearing the 1.7 lakh-mark, lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till July 31. 7,610 people have succumbed to the infection

| Mumbai | Updated: June 30, 2020 9:10:58 am
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Mannequins wearing masks shop in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country, has extended the lockdown till July 31. According to the latest guidelines issued on Monday, shopping, outdoor exercise and movement for all other non-essential activities have to be limited to neighbourhood areas. No such curbs were announced when such activities were first permitted from June 5 as part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

Non-essential markets, market areas and shops can stay open only until 5 pm in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other hotspots. Malls and market complexes will remain shut. Since June 5, when the first phase of the Unlock began, a spike of 92,090 infections has been reported across the state, with Mumbai’s satellite cities and a few other tier-2 cities accounting for bulk of the increased case load.

“Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state till July 31, 2020,” said the notification, signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, for the revised guidelines issued on Monday. Maharashtra recorded 5,257 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,69,883.

With nearly 1.7 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India. Lockdown extended till July 31. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 spread in Maharashtra

09:10 (IST)30 Jun 2020
Welcome to the Indian Express live blog on coronavirus spread in Maharashtra. With nearly 1.7 lakh cases, the state has the maximum number of infections in the country followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Follow this space to track the latest developments

Sanitisation work at Turbhe Naka slum area in Navi Mumbai (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Maharashtra is close to conducting 1 million tests by this week. By Monday, it had conducted 9.43 lakh tests. While Maharashtra has a positivity rate (number of people testing positive against the total tests conducted) of 18 per cent, Mumbai stands at 23.04 per cent, indicating higher viral transmission within the city.

In the new lockdown rules released yesterday, norms governing movement of public for shopping, outdoor physical exercise and non-essential travel have been issued. A proposal to increase staff in private offices from 10 per cent to 25 per cent has been deferred. So has the unlock of export-oriented industrial units and also those that are in located in areas inside the special economic zones and industrial estates within the municipal corporation areas of MMR.

The order mentioned that “staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, industrial and commercial establishments”.

