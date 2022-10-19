Maharashtra: Mumbai BJP general secretary Ram Yadav joins Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena

Mumbai BJP general secretary Ram Yadav Wednesday defected to Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, thus exposing the fissures in the newly formed BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

Ram along with his wife Rekha Yadav joined Shinde’s party in presence of MLA Prakash Surve. Ram has cited local politics for forcing him to leave the BJP and join Shinde’s party. The Yadav couple alleged that senior BJP MLA Manisha Choudhury was not giving them a free hand to work and instead thwarting their political growth in the saffron party.

Commenting on the development, political observers said Ram, who is from the North Indian community, could help Shinde gain a foothold in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

A Mumbai BJP functionary said requesting anonymity, “The BJP always stresses on retaining each and every party worker. We will have to find out why Yadav has taken such an extreme decision.” He, however, added that “it will not have any adverse impact on the BJP.”

According to sources, the Yadav couple were upset as the BJP did not give them tickets in the 2017 BMC polls. As a mark of protest, Rekha contested as an Independent.

Although the BJP has underplayed the development, a political observer said: “Shinde’s party has a stronghold in Thane district and it must be trying to set up some base in Mumbai. With Yadav in its fold, it will be able to secure the support of the north Indian community in a few wards.”

Earlier, the top leadership of the BJP issued stern directives to its elected members not to interfere in the matters of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, as it believed any exodus of party workers among the BJP and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena would lead to skirmishes and bitterness between the allies.

A source said, “Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde will hold meetings to list out some dos and don’ts to ensure that the alliance functions smoothly.”

Notably, the polls for 227 BMC wards will be contested by the BJP and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena together.

“To ensure the alliance is effective, Shinde and Fadnavis will have to see to it that both sides work together and not against each other,” said the source.