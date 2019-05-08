MUHS Board recommends removal of chapters on virginity test from MBBS syllabus

The Board of Studies under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has recommended that a chapter on virginity test be removed from the second year MBBS curriculum.

Advertising

The MUHS board members raised the issue at a meeting in April, after a letter from the forensic department of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Wardha, pointed that there is no scientific method of conducting a virginity test on a woman and that there was a need to do away with the practice.

Following discussions, the Board has recommended the university vice-chancellor to remove chapters referring to the method of conducting virginity test.

Virginity test is the examination of female genital organs to confirm whether the woman has undergone a sexual intercourse. It is commonly undertaken in rape cases to assess if victim is habitual to intercourse, and in divorce cases, where there are allegations of unconsummated marriages.

Advertising

Dr Indrajit Khandekar, head of forensic department in MGIMS, said such tests are “physically, psychologically and socially distressing for women”.

“It is a violation of human rights and amounts to gender discrimination. We have been urging Medical Council of India (MCI) to issue a notification against it,” Khandekar said.

The two common methods to assess virginity include a two-finger test, where two fingers are inserted in hymen opening, and measuring the size of hymen opening. The Supreme Court has directed against the practice of two-finger test.

The current MBBS curriculum includes details on ‘false virgin’ and ‘true virgin’. Forensic experts and gynaecologists said that while medical students are taught indicators, such as loose vaginal opening, to assess whether a sexual intercourse took place, the indicator may not always be accurate.

Dr Sailesh Mohite, head of forensics in Nair Hospital, said there was no scientific method to assess a woman’s virginity.

According to Dr K D Chauhan, registrar of MUHS, the medical curriculum is fixed by the MCI, and state has limited powers to delete any chapters. “Since the SC has issued directions against the two-finger test and the curriculum explains such a practice, we will refer the Board of Studies recommendation to the Academic Council. Their decision will be considered final in the matter,” Chauhan said.