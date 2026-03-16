In big EV push, Maharashtra sets 2037 deadline for becoming first state with 100% electric bus fleet

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the Legislative Council Monday that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will convert its entire fleet of 22,000 buses to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2037. He also said the move positions Maharashtra as the first state in the country to commit to a total transition of its state-run bus network to EVs.

“Currently, out of our 22,000 buses, approximately 800 are electric. It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that India transition entirely to electric mobility by 2047. As part of that campaign, we have moved our target forward to ensure the MSRTC fleet is 100 per cent electric by 2037,” said Sarnaik.