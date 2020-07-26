Maharashtra: MSRTC asks all employees to report to work

According to sources, MSRTC is dealing with severe absenteeism with nearly 70 per cent of staff in depots in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar not reporting to work. This has seriously hampered transport corporation’s ability to run additional buses. (Representational) According to sources, MSRTC is dealing with severe absenteeism with nearly 70 per cent of staff in depots in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar not reporting to work. This has seriously hampered transport corporation’s ability to run additional buses. (Representational)

In an internal communication to its employees, Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has urged them to report to work in full strength as the numbers of buses is set to increase for ferrying people to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturti. In a letter, the manager of Parel depot has asked all employees to report to work.

This comes even as the state government is yet to make an announcement and a nod is awaited from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to sources, MSRTC is dealing with severe absenteeism with nearly 70 per cent of staff in depots in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar not reporting to work. This has seriously hampered transport corporation’s ability to run additional buses.

MSRTC has also failed to pay its employees any salary for June; many have returned to their hometowns.

This is after it could pay only 50 per cent of their salary for May and only 75 per cent of their salary for March.

Shekar Channe, Managing Director of the state road transport corporation, said there is no serious concern of absenteeism and that employees will return when they need to run more buses.

He, however, said that he has written to the government for financial aid to pay their salaries. “We have written to the government for payment of salaries. Their dues will be paid as soon as possible,” he said.

Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation needs about Rs 300 crore per month to pay its employees.

