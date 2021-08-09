Maharashtra: Mrityunjay mission, e-challans — HSP going all out to curb mishaps

Till June this year, another 15.72 lakh motorists have been booked and Rs 87.46 crore in fine imposed. (File Photo)

The highway police, with a skeletal staff of 2,028 officers and men across 63 taps, booked 19.64 lakh motorists for violating traffic rules and imposed Rs 103.59 crore in fine last year. Till June this year, another 15.72 lakh motorists have been booked and Rs 87.46 crore in fine imposed.

Additional Director General, traffic, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay told The Indian Express, that they have now started the e-challan system to penalise violators. From March this year, the department has also started the ‘Mrityunjay’ mission under which small groups of people from petrol pumps, local eateries, hotels, etc, located across highways, will help the HSP to provide immediate medical aid to accident victims and rush them to nearby trauma care centres or hospital in the golden hour period.

“Till now, we have roped in 5,000-odd people who have been provided training on how to give first aid and carry accident victims. They have been provided stretchers, medical kits and contact numbers of ambulances and local hospitals. This has helped us to decrease deaths this year,” Upadhyay said.