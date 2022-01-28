Maharashtra: FIR lodged as fraudsters misuse MRF trademark to cheat people

MRF tyres have approached the Mumbai Police alleging that unknown persons have created a fake website using the company’s name and are duping people of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of giving them a dealership of the company.

Worli police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the cyber fraudsters who allegedly misused the brand by creating three fake websites and three email IDs.

According to the complaint by an official of the company, the official website is http://www.mrftyres.com and they have been informed via emails and calls since August 24, 2020, that three websites and email IDs were created to dupe people with a promise of giving dealership of the MRF company, police said.

The company then sought information from other branches and learnt that several persons have been duped in a similar manner. “The actions have caused incalculable financial loss to the company. So far, the company has information of at least seven persons who have been duped of Rs 37 lakh and some have also approached the police,” the FIR said.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and others . We have started the probe in the matter,” said a police officer.