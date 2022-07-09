Maharashtra: MPSC rules out relief, to hold exam in new pattern from 2023

There will be no relief for candidates preparing for Maharashtra Public Service commission (MPSC) exams demanding that the change in

exam pattern be delayed till 2025. The Commission has reiterated that no such demands are under consideration and the new pattern will be applicable from the 2023 exam, as planned.

“There is undue pressure put on the Commission by some organisations and private coaching institutes, among others, to delay implementation of the new-pattern of exam until the year 2024 or 2025. It is observed that these efforts by few are causing confusion among candidates at large regarding the new-pattern of exam and from when it will be applicable. It is to ensure to all candidates that the Commission is not going to consider these pressure tactics and that the new-pattern will be applicable from the year 2023, as decided,” states the circular issued by the Commission, dated July 8.

The Commission, last month, announced major changes in the MPSC-Main exam which now resembles the UPSC exam, its central government equivalent. According to candidates, even as it helps them prepare for both civil service exams at one time now; in the initial years, it will give a clear advantage to those preparing for the UPSC.

“A candidate devotes years-together to clear these competitive exams. Now the authorities cannot expect MPSC candidates to immediately cope with the new pattern,” said a candidate requesting anonymity. Adding to this, another said, “Those preparing for the UPSC will not have more chances of clearing the MPSC-main exam. A gap of a couple of years allows all those who were focused on the MPSC to align their preparation with the new pattern.”

As per the changes in the exam-pattern, the MPSC-Main exam will now be more descriptive in nature, having a total of nine papers, instead of six. The exam will be held for a total of 1,750 marks instead of 800. As per the new pattern, marks obtained in two language papers of 300 marks each will no longer be included in the merit score. A candidate will have to score 25 per cent marks in each of these papers to qualify for the merit score. There will be seven compulsory papers — one for essay-writing, four on general studies and two papers on any topic selected by the candidate from the list of 26 optional subjects. All these papers will be descriptive in nature and will have 250 marks each. Marks obtained here will be considered for the merit score.