Maharashtra moves to close dance bar licence loophole

Bill seeks to stop bars from using orchestra licences issued under the Police Act to bypass the stricter provisions of the 2016 Dance Bar Act.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 02:41 PM IST
The government said bar owners had found a way around the 2016 law by obtaining orchestra licences under the Police Act and using them to conduct dance performances.The government said bar owners had found a way around the 2016 law by obtaining orchestra licences under the Police Act and using them to conduct dance performances. (Representational image)
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The Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced a Bill to amend the Maharashtra Police Act, seeking to end a practice that it says has allowed dance bars to operate by obtaining orchestra licences instead of permissions under the state’s Dance Bar Act.

The Bill, tabled in the Assembly by Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar, proposes taking licences for live music performances and orchestras in hotels, restaurants and bars out of the Maharashtra Police Act. Instead, such permissions will be governed by the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016.

The government said bar owners had found a way around the 2016 law by obtaining orchestra licences under the Police Act and using them to conduct dance performances.

Under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act, police commissioners and district magistrates can issue licences for public performances, including music and dance. It is these provisions that the government now wants to amend.

Also Read | Other side of the mirror: When lights on dance bars turned off

The Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill says licences for live music performances issued under the Police Act have increasingly been used as an alternative to dance performance licences under the 2016 Act. “To curb this practice,” it says, orchestra licences in hotels, restaurants and bars need to be brought within the ambit of the Dance Bar Act instead.

The amendment follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s announcement in the Assembly last week that the government had identified an “escape route” being used by some establishments despite the enactment of the Dance Bar Act.

“We will bring an amendment to the Maharashtra Police Act in this Monsoon Session itself to stop this practice,” Fadnavis had said.

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If passed, the amendment would mean bars and restaurants can no longer rely on orchestra licences issued under the Police Act for performances that fall within the scope of the Dance Bar Act. Such establishments will instead have to comply with the conditions laid down under the 2016 law.

The move is the government’s latest attempt to tighten regulation of dance bars, an issue that has seen repeated legal and political battles over the past two decades. The state maintains that the amendment is intended to ensure that establishments cannot bypass one law by seeking licences under another.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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