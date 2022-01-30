Maharashtra: MoU signed to restore David Sassoon Library

The David Sassoon Library and Reading Room has signed an MoU with JSW Group’s social development arm, JSW Foundation, to restore and conserve the iconic David Sassoon Library at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai.

According to the MoU, JSW Foundation shall extend technical and financial support towards the conservation, restoration of the iconic library. The restoration of the David Sassoon Library is expected to be completed in 2023.

The David Sassoon Library and Reading Room is a Grade 1 heritage building. It is one of the oldest surviving libraries in Mumbai and among the first buildings to be built at the Kala Ghoda in 1870.

The Victorian Neogothic-styled structure was originally built as a museum and library of mechanical models and architectural designs.

It was principally used by a group of foreign mechanics working at the mint and government dockyard.

The institute was renamed in 1938 as the David Sassoon Library and Reading Room after the activities of the institute diminished. The museum and library were named after Sir David Sassoon, a Baghdadi Jew merchant, who funded its construction.

“This restoration MoU is our way to reciprocate and give this iconic library its due as a primary institution of learning in the heart of Mumbai’s art and heritage precinct,” Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation said.

The conservation will be helmed by Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah.