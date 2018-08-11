Maharashtra: Motormen on strike, 70 trains cancelled

Trains on the main line and trans harbor line of the CR were delayed by up to 15-20 minutes after motormen did not report to work. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational) Trains on the main line and trans harbor line of the CR were delayed by up to 15-20 minutes after motormen did not report to work. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational)

Over 70 trains were cancelled as 672 motormen of the Central Railway refused to work overtime on Friday. The motormen want the CR to fill job vacancies so they do not have to work overtime, and are protesting against the strict punishment meted out to errant drivers.

Trains on the main line and trans harbor line of the CR were delayed by up to 15-20 minutes after motormen did not report to work. The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) later met with railway authorities in the evening and decided to call off the strike. “We have been assured that vacancies would be filled on an urgent basis, with 48 vacancies being filled up immediately,” the CRMS said in a statement. They also raised concerns against compulsory retirement or retrenching motormen who pass the red signal. The CR has witnessed over 10 incidents in the past six months where motormen were pulled up for failing to stop trains at the red signal.

“The railways has assured us that motormen would not be compelled to perform extra duties and that a more convenient overall working environment would be ensured,” the statement added.

Railway officials have promised to look into their demands.

