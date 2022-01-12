Maharashtra: MoS Patil asks Tek Fog victims to lodge police complaint

MAHARASHTRA MINISTER of State (MoS) for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil on Tuesday appealed to all those targeted by Tek Fog app to come forward and lodge a police complaint.

He tweeted, “It has been brought to my notice that several journalists who were targeted using the #TekFog app are based out of Mumbai. I request them to please come forward to officially file a complaint – @ Mumbaipolice & @Mahacyber1 will investigate & take it to a logical end.”

Patil has been raising the issue of Tek Fog ever since an alleged expose by The Wire, a web portal, last week. In another tweet, he wrote, “Social media is now an extension of our real-world and no one can be targeted and attacked in both! We cannot normalise such acts and ask the victims to ‘Ignore’. Maharashtra government will strive to make this country safe for everyone, with the Constitution of India by our side.”

Earlier this week, he also questioned the alleged silence of the Centre and the Union Information and Technology Ministry over Tek Fog. In a tweet, he said, “I am astounded by the silence of the GoI & IT Ministry over the #TekFog expose. A political party is using an app for mass targeting and harassment of Indian citizens and journalists especially women journalists, hacked into inactive WhatsApp numbers of Indian citizens. This is a severe crime and a global shame to our democratic country! I request @GoI-Meity, @Ashwini Vaishnaw to go beyond party lines and take impartial cognizance of this issue at the earliest.”

He said, “Disturbing yet not shocking that the Tek Fog app is used by the BJP to manipulate social media to target and maximize harassment of Indian citizens, including that of female journalists. #TekFog.”

He added, “This app also uses WhatsApp numbers of Indian Citizens for mass messaging without the user even knowing! This is highly offensive & a severe breach of every Indian citizen’s privacy.”

A report on the news portal had claimed last week that people associated with BJP’s IT cell were using the app to take control of inactive WhatsApp accounts.