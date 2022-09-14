scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Maharashtra: More transfers in BMC

The improvements department of the civic body is in-charge of civic properties, their maintenance and management, and rules and regulations around these issues.

Three other transfers took place in BMC Tuesday as Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabare, who earlier held the charge of BMC's election department, was given additional charge of the beautification project of Mumbai, along with his charge as DMC (Specials). (File)

In another round of transfers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramesh Pawar, who was deputed as the Municipal Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation in March, was transferred back to BMC to the post of Joint Municipal Commissioner (improvements), a charge he held before his deputation.

In July this year, Pawar was transferred from Nashik Municipal Corporation to Urban Development Department. But he remained on an extended leave and returned this month.

The improvements department of the civic body is in-charge of civic properties, their maintenance and management, and rules and regulations around these issues. When Ajoy Mehta was the BMC municipal commissioner uptil 2019, Pawar held the charge of Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

Three other transfers took place in BMC Tuesday as Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabare, who earlier held the charge of BMC’s election department, was given additional charge of the beautification project of Mumbai, along with his charge as DMC (Specials). The charge of the election department was handed over to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Balamvar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
More from Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Keshav Ubale, who held the charge of the improvements department was transferred as Deputy municipal commissioner of the Vigilance department. Ajit Kumbhar, who held the charge of Vigilance department as well as additional charge of the Education department, was given the charge of education department. However, within a few hours, Kumbhar was moved back to Vigilance, whereas Ubale was given the charge of the Education department, in a separate order by the administration. ENS

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:51:57 am
Next Story

Waze calls Deshmukh ‘No. 1’, on whose directions he was collecting money from bar owners: CBI to court

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement