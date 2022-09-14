Maharashtra: More transfers in BMC

In another round of transfers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramesh Pawar, who was deputed as the Municipal Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation in March, was transferred back to BMC to the post of Joint Municipal Commissioner (improvements), a charge he held before his deputation.

In July this year, Pawar was transferred from Nashik Municipal Corporation to Urban Development Department. But he remained on an extended leave and returned this month.

The improvements department of the civic body is in-charge of civic properties, their maintenance and management, and rules and regulations around these issues. When Ajoy Mehta was the BMC municipal commissioner uptil 2019, Pawar held the charge of Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

Three other transfers took place in BMC Tuesday as Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabare, who earlier held the charge of BMC’s election department, was given additional charge of the beautification project of Mumbai, along with his charge as DMC (Specials). The charge of the election department was handed over to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Balamvar.

Earlier in the day, Keshav Ubale, who held the charge of the improvements department was transferred as Deputy municipal commissioner of the Vigilance department. Ajit Kumbhar, who held the charge of Vigilance department as well as additional charge of the Education department, was given the charge of education department. However, within a few hours, Kumbhar was moved back to Vigilance, whereas Ubale was given the charge of the Education department, in a separate order by the administration. ENS