Maharashtra unlock 4.0: More people in offices may be allowed

The government had allowed a maximum of 15 per cent and 10 per cent strength in government and private offices respectively in the guidelines issued last month. (Representational)

After the Centre issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra government officials indicated that it was considering increasing the number of people allowed in government and private offices and allowing indoor gyms. However, a decision on doing away with e-pass will be taken after considering the situation in the state.

Sources said that the state government was likely to issue the guidelines in a day or two that may come into effect from September 2. “It is under consideration to increase the number of people in government and private offices,” an official said.

The official said that allowing indoor gyms was also under consideration with riders. “There is a view that the e-pass of private vehicles should be removed as there is no requirement of e-pass for state-run buses or long-distance trains. But, the decision will be taken by the CM,” the official said, indicating that the QR code system, which is similar to e-pass, may remain in place as the Centre’s guidelines are about long-distance trains.

Sources said that some Cabinet members have opposed the removal of e-pass suggesting that it may lead to a rise in the number of cases in rural areas.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the state cannot dilute the guidelines issued by the Centre but can make them stricter. “The Union government’s guidelines are guiding principles for us. We will have to mull over it and then take a view on it,” said Kumar.

