Maharashtra has more active Covid cases than any other state

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 46,197 new patients on Thursday. This has increased the number of active Covid patients in the state to 2,58,569 – the highest in India. But the pandemic curve in Mumbai dropped further as the daily cases dropped by 5.37 per cent compared to the previous day.

On Thursday, Mumbai had 5,708 new cases. However, due to lower testing (53,203), the TPR increased to 10.7 per cent, up from 10 per cent on Wednesday.

On Thursday, of the 2,13,534 tests conducted in Maharashtra, 46,197 of the samples were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — rose to 21.63 per cent from 20.66 per cent Wednesday.

Pune has been the major contributor to the state’s tally. Under the Pune Municipal Corporation, the city reported 7,252 cases on Thursday, up from 6,513 on Wednesday. This is followed by Nagpur with 3,203 cases. With the gradual spread of the virus, all of the state’s 36 districts are reporting a surge in cases.

“Now, as cases have plateaued in Mumbai, the trend will be followed by Pune. Each district will have their own peaks as seen in the first and second wave,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. “The only good thing is the requirement of hospitalisation is limited,” he added.