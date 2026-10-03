Maharashtra monsoon withdraws early as 21 districts record rain deficit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday afternoon declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra, with 21 districts, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv, recording deficit rainfall during the monsoon season.

Of the remaining districts, Mumbai city and suburban divisions, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri recorded rainfall within a normal range, while Nashik and Palghar districts recorded surplus rainfall.

The IMD’s withdrawal comes amid an intensifying El-Niño climatic pattern that has led to inadequate rainfall across the state.

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Usually, the monsoon is declared by the weather bureau between October 7 and 10, and this year saw the earliest monsoon withdrawal announced in the last four years. In 2024 and 2025, the monsoon withdrawal took place on October 15 and October 11. In 2023, which was an El-Niño impacted year, similar to that of 2026, monsoon withdrawal was declared on October 6.