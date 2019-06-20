Maharashtra Monsoon Session: Opposition targets former Opposition leader

The Opposition in Maharashtra trained its guns on its former leader in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, on the third day of the monsoon session.

Advertising

Vikhe-Patil was inducted in the Fadnavis government and now holds the portfolio of Maharashtra’s housing minister.

Recounting how Vikhe-Patil had leveled accusations of corruption against the Chief Minister’s Office not so long ago, Opposition members targeted him for changing his stance. In the legislative assembly, NCP’s Ajit Pawar even asked if the allegations that Vikhe-Patil had raised had a role to play in his induction.

Earlier this year, Vikhe-Patil, then the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, had alleged a Rs 10,000 crore “deal” in Mumbai’s new development plan and accused the Chief Minister himself of tweaking rules to favour select builders. “He (Vikhe-Patil) had then alleged that the CMO had even received the first installment of Rs 500 crore,” said Pawar. “These allegations are of a serious nature. Why he has now switched over, citizens are within their right to know whether the allegations he had raised were true or false,” Pawar said, targeting the new housing minister during a discussion of the Governor’s address. He also reminded that Vikhe-Patil had also earlier alleged a Rs 5,000 crore scam in Jalyukt Shivar, which is the Chief Minister’s flagship scheme.

Advertising

In the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde was equally aggressive. Contending that Vikhe-Patil, whilst in Opposition, had demanded the lodging of a case against then Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who is facing allegations of wrongdoing in Mumbai slum redevelopment project, Munde asked if Vikhe-Patil, as the new Housing Minister, will now “show guts to initiate the case against Mehta.”

Meanwhile in his speech, Pawar also took a veiled dig at NCP’s own turncoat, Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who has joined the Shiv Sena, and was also inducted as a Cabinet minister.

“This is so unfortunate. Hardcore Shiv Sena and BJP loyalists sitting here (pointing towards the ruling benches) have been ignored. But two from our side have been directly inducted as Cabinet ministers,” said Pawar. He was locked in an exchange with Kshirsagar, who countered Pawar’s offensive, contending that the “credit for his quitting the NCP went to Pawar himself.” Both Vikhe-Patil and the CM are likely to counter the Opposition’s offensive when the government’s replies to the discussion on the Governor’s address.