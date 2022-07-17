Maharashtra records 21.52% rise in water storage across 3267 dams till mid-July

With monsoon at its peak, the water storage level in the 3,267 dams across Maharashtra has recorded a 21.52 per cent increase till mid-July as compared to the same period last year. The incessant rain across the state in the last 10 days this month is being attributed to the sharp rise in the water levels of the dams.

At present, it stands at 51.52 per cent compared to only 30 per cent last year and as against the total water storage capacity of 40,779,220 million litre, it has crossed 21,009,610 million litre.

The drought-prone Marathwada region with eight districts—Aurangabad, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Nanded—has the highest number of dams at 964. As against its optimum storage capacity of 7,259,000 million litres, the water level here is now at 3,224,400 million litres. As against last year’s 29 per cent, the water storage stands at 44.42 per cent.

Although heavy rain has lashed Beed, Nanded, Aurangabad, Jalna, and Latur adversely impacting agricultural land, the overall water level rise in its dam is lowest compared to other regions.

The Jayakwadi dam in the Paithan taluka under the Aurangabad district has 1,247,270 million litre of water as against its maximum capacity of 2,170,930 million litre. The water level in the Jayakwadi dam, which is the main source for irrigation, drinking water, and industrial use in eight districts of the Marathwada region, is 22.45 per cent more this monsoon. Currently, the water storage in this dam is 57.45 per cent as compared to 35 per cent in the previous year till mid-July.

The Gosikhurd dam, which is the biggest dam in the Vidarbha region, has seen a marginal increase in its water level at 3.82 per cent. The Gosikhurd dam has a maximum water storage capacity of 7,40,000 million litres. At 2,72,490 million litre, its water level stands at 36.82 per cent. Last year, it was 33 per cent.

With moderate monsoon, the dam water in this region has increased. In the Nagpur division with 384 dams, the water storage is at 51.20 per cent compared to 35 per cent last season—showing a 16.20 per cent higher water storage. Similarly, the water storage level in the Amravati division with 446 dams is at 52.36 per cent and is much higher compared to 36 per cent the previous year.

The coastal Konkan region, with the lowest number of dams in the state at 176, has the highest water storage level. As against last year’s 40 per cent, it stands at 76.19 per cent. The total water storage capacity of these dams is 3,51,1,000 million litre and it is 2,674,860 million litre at present. This region received the highest rainfall and it has resulted in the quick rise in the water level in its dams.

The 571 dams in the Nashik region, which has seen floods with the Godavari crossing the danger level after heavy rain lashed the districts, has water storage of 3,002,110 million litre. These dams have been built to store up to 5,823,000 million litres of water, So far, it has crossed 50.51 per cent and last year, the water storage was just at 20 per cent—a jump of 31.56 per cent.

The scenario in the Pune division in Western Maharashtra is very satisfying. With a 21.15 per cent increase, 726 dams in this division recorded a 50.15 per cent rise in water storage level as compared to 29 per cent a year ago. Against its water storage capacity of 15,199,000 million litre, it already has 76,22,310 million litre.