Maharashtra: Monsoon delays Kharif sowing, farmers worried

WITH a delay in the onset of the south-west monsoon, farmers in regions affected by acute water scarcity are worried about timely sowing of kharif crop, compounding the widespread problem of a credit crunch in the aftermath of a drought year.

Advertising

All of Maharashtra’s 36 districts are experiencing a monsoon deficit. Eight districts have been categorised as ‘deficient’ or having a deficit of 20 to 59 per cent rains, while the remaining 28 districts, including all of North Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, barring one district, have been categorised as ‘large deficient’, or having a deficit of 60 to 99 per cent rains. North Maharashtra and Marathwada districts are the worst hit by the delayed monsoon and the long drought it has experienced — in some parts since as early as November-December 2018.

Amravati with 93 per cent deficit, Jalgaon with 92 per cent deficit and Nagpur, Yavatmal and Nandurbar with 91 per cent deficit each have received the least rainfall this season. Kharif sowing has been put on hold across these regions. The state has also issued advisories to farmers to wait and watch before initiating sowing activities.

Across the country so far, the monsoon deficit for this time of the season is 44 per cent. Maharashtra, with a deficit of 66 per cent, is one of six states currently classified as ‘large deficient’.

Advertising

“I got next to nothing in last year’s kharif and I didn’t sow for rabi. Our area also did not see many farmers get any crop insurance payouts, so mobilising cash for the coming season is a challenge for everyone,” said Ashok Gutte of Latur’s Jalkot taluka, also one of the regions affected by an alarming dip in groundwater level.

Across Aurangabad, Jalna and Osmanabad, the Shiv Sena has been holding assistance camps for farmers trying to make crop insurance claims.

In Beed taluka, Bhausaheb Walkunde, a marginal farmer, said he was concerned about the arrival of monsoon and where to gather resources for sowing season. “At an age when other professionals are set to retire from work and earn a pension, farmers are struggling to find a way to continue working,” the 60-year-old said.

In Osmanabad, the Sambhaji Brigade agitated outside the district collector’s office demanding, in addition to a 100 per cent loan waiver, that farmers be paid assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre for the coming crop season and a rollback of the hike in prices of fertiliser and other farm inputs. An activist of the Sambhaji Brigade said without this, thousands of farmers would be forced to take loans from private lenders for the kharif season.

For the agro-based industry too, the delay in the arrival of the monsoon is a cause for concern – a longer delay could see farmers switching crops. Industry bodies are already expecting late arrivals of cotton, pulses and some oilseeds owing to the delay in sowing.

In 2018, alongside healthy rainfall in June, sowing for all crops had picked up pace by mid-month. Currently, sowing of various crops in Maharashtra is delayed by about two weeks.