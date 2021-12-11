Maharashtra cellphone towers: Panel to bring uniformity in property tax

THE STATE urban development department on Friday set up a committee headed by Principal Secretary (Urban Development II) Mahesh Pathak to come up with a policy that will bring uniformity in the property tax to be paid for cellphone towers in the state. The committee has to submit a report within a fortnight.

The committee, comprising additional chief secretaries of revenue and rural development department and secretary (Information Technology) as members, will also suggest ways to regularise illegal towers and recover pending taxes.

The moves comes post complaints received from telecom operators about disparity in taxes that have to be paid to different corporations and councils. “The state has scores of illegally erected cellphone towers and the committee has been told to suggest ways for regularising them. It will also fix access and restoration charges,” said an official.