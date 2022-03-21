MNS celebrates Shivaji Jayanti as per ‘Hindu calendar’, sends political message to Shiv Sena

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has embarked on a grand celebration of the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as per the ‘Hindu calendar’, across Maharashtra on Monday (March 21).

Officially, the Maharashtra government celebrates the birth anniversary of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king on February 19 as per the Gregorian calendar.

The MNS wants to cash in on the Shivaji Jayanti and convey a strong political message to the ruling Shiv Sena as its leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had to observe Shivaji’s birth anniversary on February 19 earlier this year. The Sena could not oppose the celebrations as per the Gregorian calendar as it used to do so in the past when it was in the opposition in the state.

At the Shivneri Fort in Pune district, believed to be the birthplace of Shivaji, MNS youth wing leader Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, participated in rituals and offered floral tribute to the erstwhile Maratha king amidst beating of drums and chanting of ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhawani’. Flower petals will be showered from a helicopter on the equestrian statue of Shivaji at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, said MNS leader Ameya Khopkar.

MNS president Raj Thackeray had already indicated that the birth anniversary of Shivaji should be observed as per the ‘Hindu calendar’. “We observe all our festivals with great gaiety every year as per the Hindu calendar. It has its significance. Therefore, we never have a fixed date for Diwali. It changes every year. Similarly, Shivaji birth anniversary should be strictly observed as per Hindu calendar,” Thackeray maintained.

Moreover, the MNS is also using the occasion to infuse life in the organisation ahead of crucial civic polls in the state.

However, Shiv Sena has also organised events to mark Shivaji’s birth anniversary across Mumbai and Maharashtra on Monday.

A senior Sena minister said: “Shiv Sena always believed that Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary should be observed as per Hindu almanack. But since we are in government we cannot oppose the official birthdate of February 19. There is no ambiguity. The Sainiks realise that the chief minister and other ministers have to strictly adhere to the official date which was February 19. Whereas, as an organisation, we are free to observe the Shiv Jayanti as per Hindu almanack, which is today.”