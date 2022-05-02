Maharashtra: Why doesn’t MNS mention reformers like Ambedkar or Phule, asks NCP’s Bhujbal

Senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) rally in Aurangabad was a well-strategised attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar and a mischievous ploy to project his politics as caste-driven. Bhujbal also slammed the move as “unfortunate” and baseless”.

“I would like to ask a question to MNS president Raj Thackeray. Why doesn’t he ever take the name of great social reformers Jyotiba Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar or Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj? They have made tremendous contributions in ushering social reforms in the state. They fought against the caste system. They were progressive and worked for the upliftment and empowerment of backwards and Dalits,” said Bhujbal, who is Maharashtra’s minister for food and civil supplies.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said the MNS rally on Sunday was driven by a certain agenda which was subscribed to by right-wing parties.

Speaking at the rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, Thackeray had attacked NCP chief Pawar saying that he divided people on the basis of caste. “It’s you (Pawar) who distinguishes people on the basis of their castes and divides them. I said Pawar is an atheist. This upset him and his supporters… He (Pawar) said that I should read Prabodhankar Thackeray’s book. I have read it but it’s you who should be reading it as you are reading it as per your convenience.”

Bhujbal said on Monday, “Any attempt to create communal tensions does not augur well for the state of Maharashtra and its people. By taking issues which divide people, how can society thrive? Promoting hatred does not serve anybody. It puts the common man in greater hardship. It breeds bitterness. It leads to unrest and law and order problems.” He added that raking up the issue of loudspeakers in the state was unwise.

“If there are any concerns or valid issues, it can be brought to the proper forum. It can be resolved through consensus and dialogue,” he said. “But what cannot be understood is why some parties are raising the loudspeaker ban today. Moreover, why target one community,” he sought to know.

“Maharashtra is inherently progressive and its people will neither tolerate nor accept politics of hatred. The state draws its strength from accommodating each and every segment across caste, class, community and religion. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is committed to taking forward the great reforms of Shahu, Ambedkar and Phule,” he asserted, adding that the state will be governed by the Indian Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sunday’s rally was organised by the MNS to reiterate its stand against the use of loudspeakers in mosques across the state. Thackeray said the state government should remove the equipment from outside mosques failing which the “Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a louder volume (than azaan) in front of the mosques”.