Congress deals blow to BJP in Fadnavis-Gadkari bastion as Abhijit Wanjarri retains Nagpur MLC seat

Congress's Abhijit Wanjarri, a sitting MLC, polled 67,231 votes against BJP candidate and former MLA Sudhakar Kohale's 63,960.

Written by: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 29, 2026 08:33 AM IST
Congress Nagpur MLC polls, Abhijeet WanjariCongress's sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari won against the BJP in Nagpur (FB@awanjarri).
Make us preferred source on Google

Congress’s Abhijit Wanjarri retained the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday. He defeated BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes.

Vote counting for the seat began on Tuesday morning and ended in the early hours of Thursday, running for more than 40 hours.

The sitting MLC polled 67,231 votes against former MLA Kohale’s 63,960.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
ALSO READ | In Uttar Pradesh MLC polls, BJP, Samajwadi Party hold 6-3 tally, 2 seats still in play

The result dealt a blow to the BJP in a constituency long regarded as its stronghold. Nagpur is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, both of whom campaigned extensively for Kohale. Gadkari represented the graduates’ constituency in the Legislative Council for 24 years, from July 1990 to May 2014.

Wanjarri’s victory took the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s tally to three of the five Council seats where elections were held on October 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured the remaining two, with the BJP and Shiv Sena winning one each.

The NCP (SP) won the Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates’ constituencies. Both seats had previously been held by the undivided NCP before its split in 2023. In Pune, NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav defeated the BJP’s Smita Jadhav.

Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik won the Amravati Teachers’ constituency, while the BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade secured the Pune Teachers’ seat.

Story continues below this ad
ALSO READ | ‘Guess how many seats Congress won?’: PM Modi’s jibe amid use of ballots in MLC polls

Congress leaders seized on the Nagpur result to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis over their earlier social media posts suggesting that the party had failed to win any seats.

The Maharashtra Congress shared a screenshot of a deleted Fadnavis post that said the party had scored a “big fat zero” in the elections. In the response on X, the state Congress accused Fadnavis of celebrating before all the results were declared. Invoking Savarkar, the Congress mocked Fadnavis for deleting the post and said the CM’s attack ahead of time had backfired.

The party also said the outcome was a preview of 2029, warning Fadnavis that Maharashtra’s voters would deliver another blow to the BJP and that his post would return to haunt him.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the BJP’s defeat in Nagpur, where the RSS has its headquarters. He also accused Modi of mocking the Congress over its supposed failure to open its account, saying the final outcome had burst that illusion.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Praful Patel sought an immediate review of his party’s priorities and organisational structure after its only candidate in the elections lost.

Story continues below this ad

The BJP remains the largest party in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council with 35 members. Shiv Sena has 12 MLCs and the NCP has 10. On the opposition benches, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have five members each, while the NCP (SP) has two. The Council also includes four independent members.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments