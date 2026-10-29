Congress deals blow to BJP in Fadnavis-Gadkari bastion as Abhijit Wanjarri retains Nagpur MLC seat

Congress’s Abhijit Wanjarri retained the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday. He defeated BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes.

Vote counting for the seat began on Tuesday morning and ended in the early hours of Thursday, running for more than 40 hours.

The sitting MLC polled 67,231 votes against former MLA Kohale’s 63,960.

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The result dealt a blow to the BJP in a constituency long regarded as its stronghold. Nagpur is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, both of whom campaigned extensively for Kohale. Gadkari represented the graduates’ constituency in the Legislative Council for 24 years, from July 1990 to May 2014.