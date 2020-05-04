Maharashtra MLC polls: Uddhav to file papers in a few days, Neelam Gorhe another Sena nominee

Uddhav will be the second from the Thackeray family to contest an election. Uddhav will be the second from the Thackeray family to contest an election.

While the Election Commission issued a notification for elections to nine legislative council seats on Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to file his nomination to one of the seats in the next few days. Apart from Thackeray, the Shiv Sena has also decided to re-nominate Neelam Gorhe for the second seat that the party is contesting, Sena sources said.

Uddhav will be the second from the Thackeray family to contest an election. It would also be the first election for him to fulfill the constitutional requirement of getting elected to one of the houses of the state legislature within six months after becoming chief minister. In October last year, Aaditya Thackeray became the first person from the Thackeray family to contest the polls and enter the state legislature.

According to the EC notification, the last date to file the nomination is May 11 and the date for withdrawal of nomination is May 14. The election on the nine seats of the legislative council is scheduled to be held on May 21.

“Thackeray and Gorhe will be the Sena candidates for two seats. Thackeray will file his nomination in next few days depending on the availability of time,” said a senior Sena leader.

Another Sena leader said that the efforts are on to make the polls finish unopposed. Gorhe is a key Sena woman leader, which is why it has been decided to nominate her, added the leader.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.