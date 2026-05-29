MVA finalises seat sharing for 15 legislative council seats

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday announced the seat-sharing agreement for the 15 out of 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with the Congress set to contest the highest eight seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put a claim on the remaining two seats of Nasik and Nanded.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the MVA, which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), reached a consensus on 15 seats while talks are ongoing for the remaining two.

Congress will contest Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Dharashiv, and Nagpur (where a byelection is being held). The Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest four seats: Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It has staked claim on Nanded and Nashik. The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will contest Pune, Thane, and Sangli-Satara.