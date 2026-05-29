MVA finalises seat sharing for 15 legislative council seats

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The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday announced the seat-sharing agreement for the 15 out of 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with the Congress set to contest the highest eight seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put a claim on the remaining two seats of Nasik and Nanded.
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the MVA, which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), reached a consensus on 15 seats while talks are ongoing for the remaining two.
Congress will contest Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Dharashiv, and Nagpur (where a byelection is being held). The Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest four seats: Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It has staked claim on Nanded and Nashik. The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will contest Pune, Thane, and Sangli-Satara.
“Elections are considered to be a festival of democracy. But it has been observed now that opposition corporators are being given gifts, money and being lured to the ruling side.
Scared that the ongoing infighting within the ruling Mahayuti will derail the chances of their own candidates, Mahayuti members are paying their own corporators,” said Sapkal. Elected members of local governing bodies will vote during the election.
The ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is yet to announce its seat-sharing formula. June 1 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 2, the last date for withdrawal is June 4, and polling will be held on June 18. Votes will be counted on June 22.
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