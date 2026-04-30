Congress buries hatchet with Sena (UBT), backs Danve to avoid MVA split in Council poll

The decision followed a marathon meeting between Congress and Sena (UBT) leaders, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also present.

Written by: Alok Deshpande, Vallabh Ozarkar
3 min readMumbaiApr 30, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Maharashtra MLC pollsThe Congress had, until Wednesday, strongly objected to the Sena (UBT)’s unilateral announcement of Ambadas Danve’s candidature. (File photo)
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In a climbdown aimed at preserving Opposition unity, the Congress on Thursday agreed to support Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Ambadas Danve for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, effectively burying the hatchet after a day of sharp differences that had threatened to trigger a direct contest within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The decision followed a marathon meeting between Congress and Sena (UBT) leaders, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also present, where allies sought to contain the fallout from Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to stay out of the race and field Danve without prior consultation.

“Today, the delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) came and met us. We had earlier expressed the opinion that Uddhavji should fight this election. But he decided to sacrifice his post, just the way Sonia Gandhi sacrificed the PM post,” Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal said after the meeting.

Signalling a compromise formula within the alliance, Sapkal added: “It was decided that the Rajya Sabha seat was earlier given to Sharad Pawar ji and now Shiv Sena (UBT) will get the legislative council post. It was decided that in next elections of council and Rajya Sabha, Congress will get the priority.”

From friction to truce

The Congress had, until Wednesday, strongly objected to the Sena (UBT)’s unilateral announcement of Danve’s candidature, warning it could field its own nominee. The friction stemmed from the fact that the MVA, with limited numbers in the Assembly, can realistically secure just one seat in the May 12 election—making unity crucial.

Must Read | Row after Ambadas Danve posts purported videos of Shinde Sena MLA with cash

Uddhav Thackeray’s decision not to seek re-election to the Council—despite Congress backing him as a consensus candidate—had caught allies off guard. The move was seen as both a political choice and an attempt to accommodate Danve, a loyalist and former Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

A split in votes under the single transferable vote system could have opened the door to cross-voting and jeopardised the Opposition’s chances, a risk that now appears to have been averted.

Ruling alliance names candidates

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Even as the MVA closed ranks, the ruling Mahayuti pushed ahead with its own nominations.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after days of internal deliberations and competing claims, fielded Zeeshan Siddique former Congress MLA-turned-NCP leaderfrom Mumbai. His candidature was finalised after multiple rounds of meetings, with the leadership backing him despite resistance from sections within the party.

Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique was shot dead last year, had shifted to the NCP ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls. Party insiders said internal dynamics and the need to project minority representation also played a role in his selection.

“I am grateful to the leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I will work as per the directives of senior leaders,” Siddique said after filing his nomination.

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From the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bacchu Kadu and Neelam Gorhe have been named as candidates for the Council.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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