Congress buries hatchet with Sena (UBT), backs Danve to avoid MVA split in Council poll

The Congress had, until Wednesday, strongly objected to the Sena (UBT)’s unilateral announcement of Ambadas Danve’s candidature. (File photo)

In a climbdown aimed at preserving Opposition unity, the Congress on Thursday agreed to support Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Ambadas Danve for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, effectively burying the hatchet after a day of sharp differences that had threatened to trigger a direct contest within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The decision followed a marathon meeting between Congress and Sena (UBT) leaders, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also present, where allies sought to contain the fallout from Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to stay out of the race and field Danve without prior consultation.

“Today, the delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) came and met us. We had earlier expressed the opinion that Uddhavji should fight this election. But he decided to sacrifice his post, just the way Sonia Gandhi sacrificed the PM post,” Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal said after the meeting.