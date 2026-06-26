Pawars to Munde: More than one-third of Maharashtra MLCs are from political families

From sons and daughters of senior politicians to heirs of influential cooperative and education barons, political dynasties continue to dominate the state’s Upper House.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
6 min readUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 04:58 PM IST
NCP MLC Aniket Tatkare along with his family during a visit at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)NCP MLC Aniket Tatkare along with his family during a visit at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly one in three members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) belongs to an established political family, underlining the enduring influence of dynastic politics in the state’s Upper House.

A review by The Indian Express of sitting and newly elected members shows that 24 of the 73 occupied seats — over 33% of the House — are held by leaders related to current or former MPs, MLAs, ministers or influential figures in cooperatives, education trusts and local bodies.

The Council has 78 sanctioned seats, with five currently vacant. Unlike the Legislative Assembly, whose members are directly elected, the Council has a multi-tiered electoral system. Members are elected by MLAs, graduates, teachers and local bodies, while some are nominated by the Governor.

These numbers stand out because Maharashtra is one of the few states with a Legislative Council, where members are not chosen only through direct elections. In reality, this system, which is meant to bring in a wider range of voices, often ends up keeping space open for those already connected to political circles.

The system was designed to broaden representation but, in practice, has also become a route for political families to retain their presence in government. The trend cuts across party lines. Of the 25 members with political family backgrounds, 9 belong to the BJP, 5 to the NCP and 1 NCP (SP), 5 to the Congress and 4 to the Shiv Sena and allied camps.

The latest Council elections have reinforced the pattern.

Also Read | Alliance wins 16 of 17 seats: Mahayuti sweeps MLC polls but Nashik result exposes BJP-Sena rift

Among the new entrants are Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare; Vikram Kakade, son of former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade; Prajakt Tanpure, son of former MP Prasad Tanpure and nephew of senior leader Jayant Patil; Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of late Congress leader Baba Siddiqui; and Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of former minister Satish Chaturvedi.

Across parties

Several of Maharashtra’s best-known political families continue to have representation in the Council. BJP leader Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late Union minister Gopinath Munde, while NCP leader Pankaj Bhujbal is the son of senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal. BJP’s Sandip Joshi is the son of former MLC Diwakarrao Joshi.
Congress MLC Satej Patil is the son of former Governor and educationist Dr D Y Patil, while Rajesh Rathod is the son of former MLA and MLC Dhondiram Rathod.

Story continues below this ad
A breakup of family members across political parties in the Council. (AI-generated graphic) A breakup of family members across political parties in the Council. (AI-generated graphic)

Others with political lineage include BJP’s Niranjan Davkhare, son of former Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Vasant Davkhare; Parinay Fuke, son of district leader Ramesh Fuke; Abhijit Wanjari, son of former MLA Govindrao Wanjari; Arun Lad, son of freedom fighter and cooperative leader G D Bapu Lad; Kiran Sarnaik, linked to the family of former minister Babasaheb Sarnaik; and newly elected BJP MLC Gokul Gite, whose brother Ganesh Gite is a former Standing Committee chairman of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The list also includes BJP MLC Vivek Kolhe, son of cooperative sector leader Bipindada Kolhe and grandson of former minister Shankarrao Kolhe, and BJP’s Yogesh Tilekar, whose family’s political presence in Pune began after his mother Ranjana Tilekar entered municipal politics.

Political legacy

Many of these families have remained influential for decades across electoral politics, cooperatives and educational institutions.

The Munde family continues to wield influence through Pankaja Munde and BJP MP Pritam Munde in Beed district of Marathwada, while the Tatkare family now has Sunil Tatkare as MP, Aditi Tatkare as a state minister and Aniket Tatkare in the Council in Raigad of Konkan.

Story continues below this ad
Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Bhujbal family has also retained its political presence in Nashik of North Maharashtra, with senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal followed by his son Pankaj Bhujbal, a two-term MLA who recently entered the Council.

Satyajeet Tambe inherited the Nashik Graduates constituency from his father, Sudhir Tambe, who represented the seat for several terms. He is also related to senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress leader Vikram Kale, son of former MLC Vasantrao Kale, has represented the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Teachers constituency since 2010.

The Mohite-Patil family continue to represent two of western Maharashtra’s most influential political networks, with decades-long involvement in the area through assembly, Parliament, sugar cooperatives and local bodies.

Story continues below this ad

The Pawar family too continues to retain institutional presence. Sunetra Pawar, now Dy CM and part of the influential Pawar family, entered the Rajyasabha after losing the Lok Sabha election, extending the family’s representation across multiple political institutions. Later now became the MLC and sent her son Parth to Rajyasabha in her place.

A route back to power

The Council has increasingly become a political rehabilitation platform for leaders who lose direct elections but remain important to their parties.

Pankaja Munde entered the Council after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Beed and was subsequently inducted into the state Cabinet.

Former Shiv Sena MPs Bhavana Gawali and Hemant Patil, who were denied Lok Sabha tickets by the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, were also accommodated in the Council.

Story continues below this ad

Zeeshan Siddiqui, who lost the Bandra East Assembly seat, returned to the legislature through the MLA quota by NCP.

Zeeshan Siddiqui. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Zeeshan Siddiqui. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

For political parties, a Council seat provides a way to retain experienced leaders in public office and induct them into government without requiring another electoral victory.

Political observer and former senior journalist Hemant Desai said that, this shows that the whole politics of Maharashtra is controlled by the influential political families.

A graphic displaying the percentage of members from families occupying council seats. (AI-generated graphic) A graphic displaying the percentage of members from families occupying council seats. (AI-generated graphic)

“The council is in fact only in five states and it is considered as Upper House where the members are supposed to be experienced and from literary field and other diverse fields like lawyers, doctors and from cooperatives. But the pattern shows that while the Council was meant to widen representation beyond direct electoral politics, it has increasingly become a parallel institutional route through which established political families and entrenched power networks continue to retain influence across generations. It has also become a platform for the rehabilitation of the leaders who lost in elections,” Desai said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments