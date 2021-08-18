Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari politically biased, says Sena over delay in nomination of MLCs

Attacking Maharashtra governor over delay in nomination of 12 members to the upper house of the state legislature, Shiv Sena, through its party mouthpiece Saamana, on Wednesday said Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s behaviour on the issue suggested that he will not appoint the members till “a government that he favours takes oath” in the state. The Sena also alleged that the Governor was politically biased and that his behaviour was unconstitutional.

Referring to the recent remarks by the Bombay High Court that “eight months seem to be beyond reasonable time” and that it was “desirable” that the governor decide on the recommendations of the state Cabinet on nominating the 12 members, the Saamana editorial said that the governor was still unwilling to abide by the Constitution.

“The governor says, forget the appointments of 12 members till the government of his choice takes oath in Maharashtra,” said the editorial.

The names were submitted to the governor on November 6, 2020, after the state cabinet’s approval.

The editorial further said that the governor was the “political agent” of the Centre, “which means the Home Ministry”.

“Even after sending a reminder to him, the file of appointment of 12 members does not move forward. It means his mind is not clear and he is under pressure from the top,” added the Sena mouthpiece.

The editorial said that senior Congress leader Sharad Ranpise, during the Independence Day programme in Pune, had asked the governor on the issue but the latter, in turn, asked him why he was inquiring on the appointment of 12 members when the government was not insisting on it. “Sharad Pawar has said that the CM has written to the governor but he (Koshyari) seems to have forgotten it due to age factor. What does the governor mean by saying that the government should insist on it? Does it mean to clap or bang thalis and bells to attract his attention?” asked the editorial.

“If the governor breaks the framework of the Constitution, then he will lose his dignity. His own people are playing with his dignity…Koshyari’s behaviour as governor is unconstitutional and politically biased…There can be no change of guard using Raj Bhavan and no one surrenders like Abdul Ghani of Afghanistan. It was seen in Bengal and Maharashtra (assembly elections),” it added.