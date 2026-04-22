Maharashtra MLC elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in race for MVA’s only winnable seat

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With elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council due next month, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—likely to secure only one seat based on its strength in the Assembly—is witnessing a race between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress over the nomination.
Within the alliance, the Sena (UBT), which has around 20 MLAs, the highest among the three MVA partners, has staked a claim to the seat. Congress leaders, however, are also in the race, with several aspirants indicating interest.
Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said discussions among the three parties would determine the candidate. “There will be discussions among the three MVA parties on this one seat. The Congress and the NCP have already indicated their stand. If Uddhav Thackeray decides to go to the Council, he will have their support,” Raut said. “The final decision on whom to send will be taken by the Shiv Sena chief and will be announced soon,” he added.
The negotiations come in the backdrop of a recent understanding within the alliance. During a Rajya Sabha election, both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had stepped aside to back Sharad Pawar. With that precedent, both parties are now pressing their claims for the Council seat.
At the centre of the discussions is whether Thackeray himself will contest. His current term in the Council is ending, and leaders within the Sena (UBT) have argued that he should return to the legislature.
“The Shiv Sena chief should be in the legislature. He is a former chief minister and a principal leader of the MVA. His presence will ensure the alliance remains united,” Raut said.
Party sources said that if Thackeray decides against contesting, possibly citing health reasons, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will field another candidate. The name of a possible alternative has not been finalised, though several leaders, including former MLC Amabadas Danve, are said to be seeking the nomination.
On the Congress side, state president Harshvardhan Sapkal is among those interested.
Elections to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on May 12, following the Election Commission’s announcement last week. The notification for the polls is scheduled to be issued on April 23, with the last date for filing nominations on April 30. Scrutiny will take place on May 2, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 4.
The election, conducted by MLAs through proportional representation, comes as the terms of nine members end on May 13. Given the current strength in the Assembly, the ruling alliance is expected to win most of the seats, leaving the Opposition MVA with realistic chances of securing only one.
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