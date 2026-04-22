Maharashtra MLC elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in race for MVA’s only winnable seat

If Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray decides to return to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Congress and the NCP (SP) will support him, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said. (File Photo)

With elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council due next month, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—likely to secure only one seat based on its strength in the Assembly—is witnessing a race between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress over the nomination.

Within the alliance, the Sena (UBT), which has around 20 MLAs, the highest among the three MVA partners, has staked a claim to the seat. Congress leaders, however, are also in the race, with several aspirants indicating interest.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said discussions among the three parties would determine the candidate. “There will be discussions among the three MVA parties on this one seat. The Congress and the NCP have already indicated their stand. If Uddhav Thackeray decides to go to the Council, he will have their support,” Raut said. “The final decision on whom to send will be taken by the Shiv Sena chief and will be announced soon,” he added.