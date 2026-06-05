‘Rs 150 crore spent in 1 day’: Sanjay Raut cries foul over Mahayuti’s unopposed MLC wins

Sanjay Raut (left) accused the Mahayuti of engineering withdrawals to ensure uncontested wins in the Maharashtra MLC elections. BJP's Navnath Ban (right) denied the allegations. (Credit: File photo. Screengrab from video on X/@PTI_News)

A day after candidates backed by the ruling Mahayuti secured unopposed victories in five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that nearly Rs 150 crore was spent to engineer withdrawals and ensure uncontested wins.

The BJP rejected the charge, calling it baseless, and accused the Opposition of trying to deflect attention from its inability to retain its own candidates.

Raut claimed that large sums of money were used to secure withdrawals in several constituencies. “Throughout the day, efforts to secure unopposed victories and the drama surrounding withdrawals cost at least Rs 150 crore in a single day. Opposition horses themselves came to the market and fixed their own price. The transactions that took place in Konkan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune are dangerous for democracy,” Raut said.