Maharashtra MLC polls: Eknath Shinde flies to Delhi as Mahayuti seat row escalates

Eknath Shinde-led Sena considers Thane its traditional stronghold, even as BJP is unwilling to yield to the demand (Express photo)

Amid a seat-sharing tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Delhi on Saturday night. The party has demanded seven seats, even as the BJP plans to contest 11 to 12 seats, leave three seats for the Sena, and two to three seats for the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP.

The nomination process is set to begin on Monday.

The elections are being held for 16 seats from local self-government constituencies and one bypoll seat from Nagpur. Voting will be held on June 18, and counting will take place on June 22.