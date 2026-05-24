NCP faces hard-bargain from Mahayuti allies as it struggles to secure council seats

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is negotiating at least three legislative council seats, of 17 which will go for polls on June 18, where legislators will be elected from the members of local bodies. However, it is faced with hard bargaining from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena.

The NCP has staked claim on seats to be elected from Pune, Hingoli-Parbhani and Raigad- Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. Sources within the Mahayuti said that the formula of 12 (BJP), 3 (Sena) and 2 (NCP) is being tabled for discussion at present.

According to party sources, the BJP and Sena too have expressed interest in contesting from Pune and Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg which has led to discontent within the party. Anil Bhosle and Aniket Tatkare, both from the NCP, represented these seats respectively. The party maintains that it is the biggest party in Parbhani-Hingoli.