Mahayuti, MVA file council poll nominations amid rebellion, seat-sharing tensions

Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (left to right) (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)

After days of negotiations and intense seat-sharing discussions, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday filed nominations for elections to 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats from local authorities’ constituencies.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 2, the last date for withdrawal is June 4, polling will be held on June 18, and votes will be counted on June 22.

However, the nomination process was marked by rebellion, competing claims and discontent across several constituencies.

In Pune, the NCP witnessed an unusual situation as two candidates filed nominations. Former MLA Sunil Tingre and Vikram Kakde, son of BJP leader Sanjay Kakde, submitted nomination papers amid growing unease within the party. The NCP’s decision to back Vikram Kakde has triggered resentment among party loyalists. Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed that Kakde’s candidature had been approved by the party leadership.