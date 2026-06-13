Mahayuti resolves Jalgaon rebellion as Sena candidate Reshma Kale steps back

Under the alliance arrangement, the Nashik seat had gone to the Shinde-led Sena. But BJP rebel Gokul Gite stayed in the contest and withdrew only after days of talks involving senior BJP and Sena leaders. (File)

After Nashik, the ruling Mahayuti on Saturday resolved its second internal rebellion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections after Shiv Sena candidate Reshma Kale stepped back from the Jalgaon local authorities constituency contest, days after BJP rebel Gokul Gite withdrew from the Nashik seat.

Polling for elections to 16 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats is scheduled on June 18, with counting on June 22. In North Maharashtra, the alliance had been facing trouble in both Nashik and Jalgaon after local leaders from BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebelled against seat-sharing decisions.

Under the alliance arrangement, the Nashik seat had gone to the Shinde-led Sena. But BJP rebel Gokul Gite stayed in the contest and withdrew only after days of talks involving senior BJP and Sena leaders.