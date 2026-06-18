Maharashtra council elections: BJP-led Mahayuti eyes clean sweep in 17 MLC seats

The rift in the Mahayuti prompted intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)

The BJP-led Mahayuti is aiming for a clean sweep in the elections to 17 local authorities constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with polling held for 12 seats on Thursday.

The ruling alliance has already secured five seats unopposed and claims to have contained the internal dissent that threatened to upset its electoral calculations in key constituencies such as Satara-Sangli and Nashik. Counting of votes will take place on June 22.

The elections are being decided by elected representatives from local civic bodies. Despite the Mahayuti’s dominance across local bodies, several contests became politically significant due to infighting and unease among alliance partners.