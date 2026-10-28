MLC Election Results 2026: Praful Patel’s veiled target at Sunetra Pawar after poll drubbing

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Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: After the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) poor show in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Election Results 2026, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel has called for introspection within the party and “fixing” of the organisational structure.
Terming the NCP’s performance in the Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 a “wake-up” call, Praful Patel said, “Today’s Vidhan Parishad election results serve as a definitive wake-up call. The time has come for urgent introspection to rebuild trust, realign our priorities, and fix our organisational structure.”
While Praful Patel did not name any party or leader, his post is said to have been directed at the NCP leadership, including deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar.
Earlier this month, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had stated that NCP losing the Pune Graduates constituency seat to the BJP was a collective failure.
Patel, too, had said, “It is certainly demoralising for our cadre in five districts under which the Pune Graduates’ Constituency falls. The seat was with us, which we had won on our symbol in the previous election.”
The Pune graduates’ seat was earlier held by the united NCP’s Arun Lad. It was later handed over to the BJP, in a meeting of the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and deputy chief ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.
The BJP fielded Dr Smita Jadhav, daughter-in-law of media baron Dr Pratapsinh Jadhav, on the seat in the Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026. However, Jadhav’s candidature has not yet worked in the favour of the ruling party as she, too, was trailing against NCP-SP candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, the Election Commission data showed when this report was filed.
Praful Patel’s comments are also seen in the wake of NCP’s likely defeat in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates’ constituency.
Opposition NCP-SP candidate Pratapsinh Patil was leading on the seat, while NCP’s incumbent Satish Chavan was trailing by more than 13,000 votes. Patil has already declared his victory, thanking the workers of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and voters, and promising a new dawn of development in the Marathwada region.