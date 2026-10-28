MLC Election Results 2026: Praful Patel’s veiled target at Sunetra Pawar after poll drubbing

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: After the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) poor show in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Election Results 2026, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel has called for introspection within the party and “fixing” of the organisational structure.

Terming the NCP’s performance in the Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 a “wake-up” call, Praful Patel said, “Today’s Vidhan Parishad election results serve as a definitive wake-up call. The time has come for urgent introspection to rebuild trust, realign our priorities, and fix our organisational structure.”

While Praful Patel did not name any party or leader, his post is said to have been directed at the NCP leadership, including deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar.