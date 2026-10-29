MLC Election Results 2026: After BJP blame, Shinde Sena’s ‘outsider’ clapback

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed Shiv Sena for Mahayuti’s loss in the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026, the Shiv Sena shot back at its ally, saying the party should have fielded a loyal worker instead of an outsider. Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Paranjape said the candidate BJP fielded in Pune Graduates’ seat was not even its member, but an “outsider”, which may have caused discontent among the party’s loyal workers.

“Had BJP nominated a party worker who devoted their life and worked loyally for the party, that candidate would have certainly generated enthusiasm among the party workers and voters. However, fielding an outsider candidate caused discontent among loyal BJP workers. BJP’s own workers and voters rejected this candidate. Therefore, it is wrong to pin the blame for this defeat on Shiv Sena,” Anand Pranjape said after Mahayuti’s poll rout in the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026.

He advised the BJP that it should go on the ground and understand the sentiments of its workers.

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“The stance of BJP leaders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati damaged the Mahayuti alliance. The allegations being made by the BJP against Shiv Sena regarding the defeat in the Legislative Council elections are completely baseless, and all three parties should introspect on these results,” he added after the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026.

Paranjpe said that from day one, the party had sought one seat out of Pune Graduates’ and Pune Teachers’ seats.

Ahead of the Maharashtra MLC election 2026, decisions regarding four seats were made in the Mahayuti coordination committee meeting. The BJP announced candidates for three seats: Pune Graduates’, Pune Teachers’, and Nagpur Graduates‘.

Shiv Sena withdrew Mangesh Chivate’s nomination from the Pune Teachers’ constituency, just before the Maharashtra MLC election 2026.

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“Workers insisted that Shiv Sena contest one seat in Pune. BJP did not have MLCs in either of the Pune constituencies; hence, it should be considered how appropriate it was for BJP alone to claim these seats,” he said.

Maintaining that fielding an outsider candidate created dissatisfaction among BJP workers, Paranjape said that the Shiv Sena did not defeat this candidate; rather, BJP’s own workers and voters rejected her. BJP must respect its allies, Paranjape said.

For the Maharashtra MLC election 2026, BJP fielded Smita Jadhav – daughter-in-law of media baron Pratapsinh Jadhav – from Pune Graduates’ Constituency, even before she joined the party.

“We have not made allegations against the BJP, nor will we. However, BJP must also fulfill its responsibility of taking allies like Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party into confidence and working with proper coordination,” he said, adding that maintaining the unity of Mahayuti is the responsibility of all allies.