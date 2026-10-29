MLC Election Result 2026: BJP blames Shinde for loss; Raut returns ‘Big Fat Zero’ dig

A setback for the BJP in the Nagpur graduates’ constituency in the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026 has triggered a public blame game within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with BJP leaders accusing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of undermining its allies in the Legislative Council elections.

After the loss in the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026, the Opposition has targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a deleted social media post mocking the Congress.

In the Maharashtra MLC election results 2026, the Mahayuti won two of the five teachers’ and graduates’ constituency seats, while the Opposition – Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – secured three.

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The defeat in Nagpur, a BJP stronghold that houses the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, proved particularly embarrassing for the party after Fadnavis posted a jibe referring to the Congress as “Big Fat Zero”.