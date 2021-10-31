Maharashtra MLC by-election on Nov 29

The by-election to the state legislative council will take place on November 29. The bypoll for the lone MLC seat was necessitated following the death of senior Congress member Sharad Ranpise.

Ranpise (71) died in September this year. His six-year term was to end in 2024.

The decision was announced by the state election commission on Sunday. The notification for the election will be issued on November 9. The last date for filing nominations is November 16. The scrutiny of candidates will be carried out on November 17 and nomination can be withdrawn till November 22. The polling will be conducted on November 29, and the counting of votes will take place on the same day after 5 pm.

The 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will act as the electoral college.

The election commission has also directed the chief secretary of Maharashtra to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

The bypoll is poised for a straight fight between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Although official candidates are yet to be announced, the Congress will hope to get the support of its ally NCP and Shiv Sena.