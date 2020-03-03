Maharashtra: MLC booked for harassing daughter-in-law

Vidya Chavan (extreme left) at an event in Maharashtra. (File) Vidya Chavan (extreme left) at an event in Maharashtra. (File)

NCP Member of Legislative Council Vidya Chavan was booked by police in Vile Parle on Monday on charges of harassing her daughter-in-law.

Vidya Chavan’s daughter-in-law had filed a complaint on January 16 accusing her husband Ajit, brother-in-law Anand, his wife Sheetal and father-in-law Abhijeet of harassing and physically assaulting her.

An officer at Vile Parle police station said the complainant, married to Ajit for a decade, alleged harassment after she recently delivered a second daughter, who later died.

In their statements recorded before police on Monday, Vidya Chavan and her family are learned to have denied the allegations, claimed she intended to divorce Ajit and accused her of wanting to live with her parents with her seven-year-old daughter.

Police have booked Vidya Chavan for cruelty, outraging her modesty and causing hurt and criminal intimidation. No arrests have been made.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.