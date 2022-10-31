Maharashtra MLAs tussle: Ravi Rana apologises to Bachchu Kadu after Shinde-Fadnavis intervention

Maharashtra legislator Ravi Rana apologised to Bachchu Kadu Monday and retracted his allegation that his fellow Independent MLA accepted bribe to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After meeting Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Rana said he did not want to get into a controversy at a time when the government was doing good work and he was taking back his words.

“There are always differences of opinion but both Kadu and I are together with this government. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has come to power in Maharashtra for the development, upliftment and to give justice to the people. Uddhav Thackeray did not do any development in the state in the past two-and-a-half years which this government did in three months. So I am ending this topic here. If any minister or MLA has been hurt after my statement, I apologise,” said Rana.

Kadu, who has been unhappy over not getting into the state cabinet, however, said he would discuss the matter with his supporters to announce his stand on the issue Tuesday.

“I am thankful to CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis for mediating our dispute. But for me, my party workers and supporters are important. So the final decision on the issue will be taken only after discussing it with the workers. This evening we will hold a meeting of workers and tomorrow (Tuesday) is the public meeting of our party. Then we will explain our position tomorrow,” Kadu said.

Rana and Kadu came to Mumbai late on Sunday and separately met Shinde and Fadnavis. After apologising, Rana said Kadu also should take back the alleged abusive words he used. “Shinde Fadnavis are our leaders. It is the leaders’ job to correct us if we make a mistake. I hope if Bachu Kadu has committed any mistakes, he would also take back his abusive words. We don’t want to get into controversy,” he said.

Kadu sought an apology from Rana after the latter accused him of taking “50 khoke (bribe)” to switch over to the Sena camp led by Shinde. He said the allegations not only defamed him but all the Shinde faction MLAs, including the chief minister, who went to Guwahati in the rebellion against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Kadu said Shinde and Fadnavis should clear the air and gave Rana an ultimatum till November 1 to prove his allegations or issue an apology to avoid legal action. He even indirectly threatened to quit the government, along with 12 MLAs, and approach the court against Rana for defaming him.