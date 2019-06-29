Maharashtra: MLAs seek capital punishment for drug trafficking

MLAs on Friday demanded tightening of the anti-drug laws and capital punishment for drug trafficking. In the Assembly, a calling attention motion was raised regarding the increasing influence of drugs among the youth.

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that consumption and sale of narcotic substances was rising across the state. Calling for a tightening of anti-drug laws, he demanded that the government should provide for capital punishment to those found guilty of drug trafficking. NCP’s Jitendra Awhad alleged that couriers and postal services were also being used to transport drugs.

As ruling party members backed the demand for tightening of the law, replying to the motion, Minister of State (Home) Ranjit Patil admitted to the rising drug menace. He said that the government will tighten laws and also increase manpower and resources to act against drug traffickers.