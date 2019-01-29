Maharashtra: Mixed results in municipal council, nagar panchayat polls

The BJP retained its lead winning 39 of the 90 seats in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls in Malkapur (Satara), Srigonda (Ahmednagar), Mahad-ula (Nagpur) and Armori (Gadchi-roli). The Congress won 30 seats, NCP 10, Shiv Sena seven and BSP, CPI and Independent one each.

Advertising

However, post-poll alliances saw the Congress bag the president’s post in the local bodies for Srigonda (Ahmednagar) and Malkapur (Satara). Mahadula (Nagpur) and Armori (Gadchiroli) got BJP presidents.

In the Karjat local bodies, the Shiv Sena in alliance with the BJP bagged the president’s post, winning six out of 18 seats. The BJP won four seats and NCP eight.

The bypolls for the local bodies brought mixed results. While the BJP won Alandi (Pune), Congress won Dudhani (Solapur), NCP won Beed and the Sena won Arjuni.

Polls for six local bodies were unopposed. The Congress won Rajapur (Ratnagiri), Buldhana Goregaon (Raigad) and Yaval (Jalgaon). The NCP retained Phaltan (Satara). Kolhapur went to Jansurajya Party.

“The party has managed to get maximum seats in the overall tally. And it shows people’s support to the government and the party even in the local bodies elections,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Advertising

Congress president Ashok Chavan said, “The Congress has retained maximum presidents’ posts in local bodies and bypolls. People are reposing trust in us.”